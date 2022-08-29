Lotto 6/49 Winner In Alberta Bagged $17M & Scanned His Ticket 8 Times Before He Believed It
He bought the ticket hours before the draw.
An Edmonton man found himself "confused and in disbelief" when he realized he had won the Lotto 6/49 draw. He actually had to scan his ticket eight times before the news sank in.
Pritpal Chahal is Alberta's latest multimillionaire after winning the July 30, Lotto 6/49 draw, with a jackpot of over $17 million, according to a press release.
Chahal bought the ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart at 250 Watt Common S.W. in Edmonton on the day of the draw and ended up matching all six numbers.
But Chahal didn't find out until a week later when he scanned his ticket at a local store.
When he saw the results on the self-checker, Chahal said he was "confused and in disbelief."
“At first, I needed to count the numbers," he said. Chahal had to scan the ticket eight times to confirm his win before he really believed it.
After securing the winning ticket, Chahal won a huge jackpot of $17,183,706. Right now, he doesn't have any plans for his enormous windfall.
“I am a simple man; I live life peacefully,” he said.
Chahal finds himself joining a long list of Albertans with recent Lotto wins. As many as 20 people from the province have won $1 million or more in 2022, including a Calgary resident who found out he'd won at 7 a.m. and was pretty mad at the wake-up call.
Earlier this month, a winning Lotto Max ticket with a jackpot of $13 million was also sold in Alberta.
