Ontario Lotto 6/49 Winner Bought His $1 Million Ticket In BC & Found Out He Won By Accident
Someone from Ontario snagged a Lotto 6/49 jackpot with a winning ticket that he bought while on a trip to B.C.
He didn't even remember the ticket that he bought while travelling through the Vancouver airport until he cleared out his wallet after getting back from his trip!
Jianping Fu is a resident of Vaughan, Ontario, but he didn't become one of the country's newest millionaires by playing the lottery at his local convenience store.
This Lotto 6/49 winner made a spur-of-the-moment decision to buy a ticket for the lottery while at Vancouver International Airport.
Fu purchased the winning ticket with some extra toonies he had with him at a lottery kiosk in the airport.
It was a pretty smart decision to spend a couple of dollars because that ticket scored him $1 million — the guaranteed prize from the Gold Ball draw — in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Ontario Lotto 6/49 winner Jianping Fu.BCLC
"I was trying to clear out my wallet and took out the lottery tickets from my trip," Fu said about how he found out he had won.
"I searched the winning numbers online and noticed I had matched the Gold Ball numbers," he continued.
Just to make sure that he actually won $1 million, Fu downloaded the BCLC's lottery app and scanned his ticket.
When Fu told his wife about his Lotto 6/49 win, he said that "she didn't believe it!"
The new millionaire is going to take time to decide what's next for him after the win but he's already got plans to pay off his mortgage and do more travelling.
"It's a big relief financially," Fu said of his $1 million win. "I never thought I could win this big and I'm very excited."
The Lotto 6/49 winning numbers for Wednesday, June 7 were 1, 15, 19, 24, 32 and 44 with 31 as the bonus for the Classic jackpot draw.
Then, for the $1 million Gold Ball jackpot that Fu won, the winning number was 03158913-01.
How do you play Lotto 6/49?
You can get $3 plays for Lotto 6/49 and there are draws every Wednesday and Saturday that happen after 7:30 p.m. PT.
Every $3 Lotto 6/49 play is eligible for two multimillion-dollar prizes — the Classic and Gold Ball jackpots.
With the Classic jackpot, there is always a $5 million grand prize available to be won.
You get a set of six Classic Draw numbers from 1 to 49 with each $3 Lotto 6/49 play.
Then, on Wednesday and Saturday nights, six numbers are drawn from 1 to 49.
If you match all six main Classic Draw numbers on one line you'll win the jackpot.
Lotto 6/49 prizes include a free play along with cash prizes that go from $5 to $10 and all the way up to the jackpot.
What is the Gold Ball draw with Lotto 6/49?
Each $3 Lotto 6/49 play will include a unique 10-digit Gold Ball Draw number along with the six Classic Draw numbers.
One Gold Ball Draw winning number will be drawn from all selections for each draw.
Once a Gold Ball Draw winning number is drawn, a separate Gold Ball Jackpot draw will determine if the prize is the Gold Ball jackpot or the guaranteed $1 million prize.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go all the way to $68 million.
It starts with 30 balls: 29 of which are white and represent the guaranteed $1 million prize and one that's gold to represent the growing jackpot.
If a white ball is drawn, the guaranteed $1 million prize is won. That ball is then removed while 28 white balls and one gold ball remain for the next draw, and the jackpot grows by $2 million.
Draws continue like that until the Gold Ball is drawn and the jackpot is won.
Once the Gold Ball Jackpot is won, the draw resets to 30 balls and the jackpot starts back at $10 million.
So, if the Gold Ball jackpot keeps growing until no white balls remain and only one Gold Ball is left then the jackpot will be $68 million!
