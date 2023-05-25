A BC Lotto 6/49 Winner's Family Didn't Believe Her When She Told Them About The Big Win
A Lotto/649 winner in B.C. made a last-minute purchase that seriously paid off. Richmond's Sun Jie won $1 million in the May 10, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw — but her family couldn't believe it was real at first.
Jie bought her ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore on No. 3 Road in Richmond on a whim and turned out to be a lucky winner.
"My family couldn't believe I won that kind of money," Jie said.
"They thought it was unbelievable," she added.
She too had a hard time believing the life-changing win. Jie used a self-scanner at Admiralty Centre to check the ticket, and BCLC said that she was "in disbelief" when she saw just how much she had won.
Now that the win has sunken in, Jie has that she feels "surprised!"
"I believe anything is possible," she added.
As for what she plans to do with her new money, Joie told BCLC that she is taking some time to think about it. Plans for a family trip are in the works though — and it might be to Japan.
BCLC said that in 2023, "B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $52 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49."
