BC Lotto Max Winner's Assistant Read The Number Wrong & Thought He Won Way Less At First
"We couldn't do anything all day after."
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. was having a normal day at the office before he discovered that he won a life-changing amount of money.
Although his assistant read the amount wrong at first, it turned out that he won the $55-million jackpot from the February 28, 2023 Lotto Max draw.
The lucky lottery winner bought his winning ticket from the Save-On-Foods on Beacon Ave. in Sidney. The Vancouver Island resident, William Scott Gurney, was actually at work when he found out he was a millionaire though.
"I was sitting in my office, [the jackpot news] was all over the radio," Gurney said.
Luckily he was tuning in, and checked his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App.
"I called my assistant to my office, and she initially read the number on my phone as $55,000 — she then realized it said $55 million and we couldn't do anything all day after," he added.
Who can blame them?
Gurney is a bookkeeper, and now is looking for someone to take care of his clients so that he can retire. He told BCLC that he "won't be returning for another tax season."
BCLC said that the massive windfall was actually the largest-ever prize won from a ticket bought on Vancouver Island! To mark the record-breaking ticket, they celebrated in Greater Victoria.
As for plans to spend his new money, Gurney is taking some time before making any big decisions. He is planning to help his family out though and buy a home on Vancouver Island.
BCLC said that he's looking for a home with a dock since he loves crabbing.
Vacation plans are also in the works, and Gurney hopes to buy a vacation home and travel — thanks to the big win.
"It's life altering. It just doesn't seem real," he said.