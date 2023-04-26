A Group Of BC Co-Workers Won $7M Playing The Lottery Together & One 'Started Shaking'
"I was at home, and I got goosebumps all over my body!"
24 colleagues all became a whole lot wealthier together, after winning $7 million in the April 10, 2023 lotto draw. The group of lottery winners work at a Burnaby-based production company, and now each gets to take home $291,666.67.
The winning lottery ticket for the group was bought at Save-On-Foods on Marine Way and Byrne Rd. in Burnaby, and the group found out the exciting news late at night.
Iuliana Petrovici was the lottery coordinator for the group and couldn't wait until the morning to share the big news with some of her co-workers.
"It was 10:30 p.m. at night, it was late, but I still called a few in the group. They were excited and said, 'Oh my gosh, it's us!'" Petrovici said.
Petrovici was also thrilled about the windfall.
"I was at home, and I got goosebumps all over my body! I started shaking and I asked my husband to double-check."
Some of the 24 winners didn't know until the morning when Petrovici told the rest of them. She said that they were also "so happy and so excited."
The group had won the Daily Grand top prize of $1,000 a day for life but opted for the lump-sum payment of $7 million. Petrovici said that it's fair to say the 24 winners all feel happy about the win.
"There will be less worries for us," she added.
Someone in Alberta just won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49, and surprised her husband with the exciting news while he was at work.