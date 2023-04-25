A Lotto 6/49 Winner In Alberta Surprised Her Husband At Work With News Of The Win
"Needless to say, we were both very surprised"
A Lotto 6/49 winner found out that she had a life-changing ticket and decided to show up at her husband's work to surprise him with the good news.
The lucky lottery winner, Tracey Schall, checked her Lotto 6/49 ticket at a local store where she discovered her win and asked the clerk to confirm what she was seeing – that she had won $1 million.
"I scanned my ticket at the store and asked the clerk to double-check it for me," she said.
"They confirmed it, and I was like, 'Ok, well, that's good. I better go home now.'"
However, before she could go home to process the news, Schall decided to make one stop to surprise her husband Michael with the news they were going to be millionaires.
"I got in my car and drove to Michael’s work to tell him. Needless to say, we were both very surprised," she added.
The Schalls bought the winning ticket from bought the winning ticket from the Sobeys Cornerstore at 1960 Strachan Road S.E. in Medicine Hat. They bought a $65 Advance Play ticket for all Lotto 6/49 draws between March 25 and April 8 and their win came in just under the wire on April 5.
The couple hasn't made any big plans for their windfall just yet but they've got a couple of ideas.
"There are a few renovations to do around the house, but we’re also hoping to travel and we will put some of the money into savings," she said.