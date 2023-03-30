A Lotto 6/49 Winner In Alberta Thought She Won $1K & Had To Check The Email Again
Her husband broke the good news!
A Lotto 6/49 winner in Alberta became a millionaire after winning the Gold Ball draw, but she thought she's won way less at first after misreading the email.
Juanita Reber from Bezanson bought her ticket from PlayAlberta ahead of the February 25 Lotto 6/49 draw and it was her husband that discovered the huge win after getting an email.
“I came into the room and sat down beside him. He turned the screen towards me and said, ‘what do you see?’," she said.
At first, Reber thought they'd scored $1,000 but her husband realized the pair were in fact about to be millionaires.
“He said ‘look again, I think it’s $1 million,’” she said.
The couple had actually won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw, netting them a cool $1 million.
Now she's had more time to process the win, Reber has started to make plans on how to spend her windfall. While some will be spent on bills, she also has some pretty pricey gifts to buy.
“I’m going to buy my son a new van and my husband a pontoon boat so he can go fishing,” she said.
“It feels wonderful!” she added.
