Someone In BC Just Won The $5M Lotto 6/49 Jackpot & You Should Check Your Ticket
The ticket was sold in North Vancouver!
Someone just became a multi-millionaire and might not even know it yet. People in Vancouver, it's time to check those Lotto 6/49 tickets for the winning numbers because you might have scored $5 million in the March 29 Lotto 6/49 draw!
The Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in North Vancouver was "the only one in Canada that matched all six winning numbers of 9, 10, 12, 17, 30, and 45 to win the $5-million Classic Jackpot," BCLC said.
This lucky lottery winner beat the one in 13,983,816 odds, and can now take home a seriously big chunk of change.
Dig through your purse, junk drawer, and car glovebox to make sure you don't have a forgotten ticket floating around!
"All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize," BCLC said.
"The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize," the press release from BCLC added.
The Lotto 6/49 game is nationwide and the draws happen on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). The Classic Jackpot prize, which someone in North Vancouver just won, is always $5 million.
Hopefully, the person steps forward soon to claim their windfall!
They're not the only recent winners either as one Lotto 6/49 winner in Alberta thought she had won $1,000, but it turned out it was actually $1 million. It's definitely a happy mistake!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.