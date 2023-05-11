A Lotto Max Winner Went To The Store To Buy His Girlfriend Baking Supplies & Took Home $55M
The Lotto Max results are in and an Alberta man won a wild amount playing the Lotto Max from the April 25 Lotto Max draw, all thanks to his girlfriend's sweet tooth.
The Lotto Max winner, Aaron Parsons, said that he bought his lucky lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven in Lethbridge, along with some baking ingredients for a cake.
"My girlfriend was craving cake," Parsons explained. "We had no eggs or sugar, so we went to the store, and I bought the ticket," he added.
That was only a few days before the draw, and he checked his ticket two days after the draw on the Lotto Spot app. All the credit goes to the cake craving apparently!
"If we hand't gone to the store that night, I wouldn't have gotten this ticket and I wouldn't have won $55 million," he said.
Luckily, he also spotted an advertisement about the lottery, reminding him to check his ticket. Parsons said that when he did get around to checking the ticket, all he said was "No. No? No way! No..."
It wasn't easy to believe the win! He said that even after scanning his ticket a couple of times to make sure it was true, he still called WCLC to "triple-check" the unbelievable win.
As for what he's planning to do with the massive windfall, Parsons is generous!
"The first thing I'm going to do is tell my parents they can quit their jobs," he said. "I want to give some money to my brother, and a of couple friends, too. And I told my girlfriend I would buy her a car, whatever car [she wants]," he added.
"This is completely life-altering, and I'm still in such shock. I haven't started thinking about what I need or want right now – not yet," Parsons said.