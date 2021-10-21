EN - News
A Lotto Max Winner Went To The Shops To Buy Peanuts & Took Home The $70 Million Jackpot
You can buy a lot of peanuts with that!
This B.C. woman just broke the record for largest Lotto Max winner ever in the province with a $70 million jackpot.
Christine Lauzon said that that she bought her very lucky ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart with a pack of peanuts.
"I have definitely dreamed about it but I never thought it would actually happen. You never think it's going to happen," she said.
Lauzon used Quick Pick to choose her winning numbers and after discovering that she won, she told her roommate and then her father.
She said: "I feel nervous and excited all in one...I can't fully wrap my head around it all right now. I am so excited for what is to come."
Christine also said that she will gift some of her prize to her immediate family.