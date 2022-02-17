Sections

Lotto Max Winners From BC Are Buying Their Mom A House After A 'Life-Changing' Win

Vancouver Staff Writer
Two Lotto Max winners from B.C. said they plan to buy a home for their mom after their "life-changing" win.

Emma and Seabata Makhakhe, from Victoria, B.C., found out they had won a six-figure sum of money on the Lotto Max draw on January 7.

They purchased the lucky winning ticket at Thrifty Foods on Fairfield Road and checked it using the Lotto! app, which is when the couple realized they had won a whopping $500,000.

Totally unexpected and shocked, Seabata "had to Google what $500,000 actually looked like to make sure it corresponded," he told BCLC.

Lucky for him — the large sum of numbers lined up and the winnings were confirmed.

“This is a life-changing amount of money for us. We aren’t sure how it’s going to change our life, but we know it will,” Emma told BCLC.

They plan on providing a great education for their children and buying a home for Seabata's mom in Lesotho as well as a home for themselves in Cape Town, South Africa.

“We can relax and do all of the things we weren’t able to do before,” Seabata said.

They are super excited about surprising Seabata's mom with the news but, before doing so, they are celebrating with some a bottle of bubbles.

In 2021, lottery players in B.C. won an incredible $891 million as BCLC handed out 102 million winning lottery tickets. More than $262 million of those winnings came from the Lotto Max draw and $42 million was from the Extra draw.

