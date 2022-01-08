Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 7 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

We have a winner, folks!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 7 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

For the draw on January 7, the Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed and somebody just got a whole lot richer!

The massive $50 million jackpot has been won so you might want to check your tickets ASAP.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 7

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on January 7 are 4, 5, 31, 39, 42, 45 and 50. Also, the bonus number is 11.

Then the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 2, 12, 17, 20, 30, 33 and 40
  • 4, 14, 25, 28, 33, 34 and 41

For Encore, the number to have is 5227052.

The winning ticket for the massive $50 million jackpot was sold in the Prairies! However, neither of the two Maxmillions was won this time around.

Since the grand prize has been won, the next jackpot for the draw on January 11 will be $12 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 4

With the draw earlier in the week on January 4, the winning numbers were 7, 8, 13, 20, 25, 26 and 48 with a bonus of 36.

Also, Encore was 5087631.

Nobody won the $43 million jackpot then which jacked the grand prize up to the $50 million that's been won now.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

