Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 11 Are In & It's A $12 Million Jackpot
Did you win anything?
It's that time again and the Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for the draw on January 11.
You can check your tickets now to see if you're taking home the $12 million jackpot or even just a free play!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 11
For this draw on January 11, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 1, 3, 24, 25, 27, 36 and 47 with a bonus of 12.
Then the number to have with Encore is 3387076.
Nobody won the $12 million grand prize being offered because no winning ticket was sold anywhere in the country this time.
That means the jackpot for the next draw later in the week on January 14 will be $17 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 7
Previously, the winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on January 7 were 4, 5, 31, 39, 42, 45 and 50. Then the bonus was 11.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 2, 12, 17, 20, 30, 33 and 40
- 4, 14, 25, 28, 33, 34 and 41
For Encore, the number was 5227052.
The winning ticket for the massive $50 million jackpot was sold in the Prairies but neither of the two Maxmillions were won.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.