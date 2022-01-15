Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 14 Are In & It's A $17 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
If you bought a ticket or a lot of tickets for the draw on January 14, the Lotto Max winning numbers have dropped so you can check if you won anything right now.
The grand prize jackpot being offered this time is $17 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 14
With the draw on January 14, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 4, 7, 10, 14, 21 and 34. Also, the bonus is 26.
For Encore, the winning digits are 3744971.
No winning ticket was sold for this draw and while that means nobody won the $17 million grand prize, it also means the jackpot will go up!
So, the next draw on January 18 will offer a jackpot of $22 million.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 11
Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for January 11 are 1, 3, 24, 25, 27, 36 and 47 with a bonus of 12.
Also, the number to have with Encore is 3387076.
Nobody won the $12 million grand prize that was available with this draw and that's why the jackpot for the draw on January 14 was bumped up to $17 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.