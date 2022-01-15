Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 14 Are In & It's A $17 Million Jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

Trending Staff Writer
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 14 Are In & It's A $17 Million Jackpot
Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

If you bought a ticket or a lot of tickets for the draw on January 14, the Lotto Max winning numbers have dropped so you can check if you won anything right now.

The grand prize jackpot being offered this time is $17 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 14

With the draw on January 14, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 4, 7, 10, 14, 21 and 34. Also, the bonus is 26.

For Encore, the winning digits are 3744971.

No winning ticket was sold for this draw and while that means nobody won the $17 million grand prize, it also means the jackpot will go up!

So, the next draw on January 18 will offer a jackpot of $22 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 11

Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for January 11 are 1, 3, 24, 25, 27, 36 and 47 with a bonus of 12.

Also, the number to have with Encore is 3387076.

Nobody won the $12 million grand prize that was available with this draw and that's why the jackpot for the draw on January 14 was bumped up to $17 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Lottery Winner From Brampton Won $70M Last Month But He Won't Be Retiring

He says several people depend on him for their jobs.

OLG | Press Release

An Ontario lottery winner insists he's not ready to retire despite becoming a multimillionaire last month, and his reasoning is super admirable.

According to OLG, Brampton resident Manoharan Ponnuthurai took home a whopping $70 million after some quick pick numbers won him the Lotto Max jackpot from the December 17, 2021 draw.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 11 Are In & It's A $12 Million Jackpot

Did you win anything?

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's that time again and the Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for the draw on January 11.

You can check your tickets now to see if you're taking home the $12 million jackpot or even just a free play!

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Winners In BC Were 'Dancing Around The Kitchen' After They Won On Their Anniversary

That's a wedding anniversary you'll not forget!

BCLC

A married couple in B.C. said they started dancing around the kitchen after they found out they had become lottery-winning millionaires.

Arthur and Margaret Lyon, from Surrey, were celebrating their wedding anniversary when they received an extra slice of good news — they were $1 million richer after the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 7 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

We have a winner, folks!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

For the draw on January 7, the Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed and somebody just got a whole lot richer!

The massive $50 million jackpot has been won so you might want to check your tickets ASAP.

Keep Reading Show less