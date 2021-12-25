Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 24 Are In & It's A $23 Million Jackpot

That grand prize would be the perfect Christmas present!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Lotto Max winning numbers are in for the draw on December 24!

You can check your tickets now to see if you won the $23 million grand prize jackpot that is being offered with this draw.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 24

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 24 are 3, 11, 24, 25, 29, 32 and 42. Also, the bonus is 16.

For Encore, the number to have is 7700497.

There was no ticket sold that matched all seven numbers with this draw and so nobody won the $23 million jackpot.

That means for the next draw on December 28, the grand prize will rise up to $28 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 21

Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for the draw on December 21 were 13, 23, 26, 27, 28, 38 and 47 with a bonus of 36.

Then, the number to match for Encore was 6764879.

There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada for the $18 million jackpot with that draw.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

