Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Money
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 17 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot

We have a winner, folks! 🤑

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 17 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 17 have been revealed and a winning ticket was sold for the huge jackpot!

Along with the $70 million grand prize that is available with this draw, there are also 11 Maxmillions of $1 million each up for grabs so check your tickets ASAP.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 17

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 17 are 9, 14, 16, 33, 39, 46 and 49. The bonus is 38.

For Encore, the number to match is 4741416.

With the 11 Maxmillions of $1 million each that are available to be won, the lucky numbers are:

  • 1, 3, 4, 7, 13, 14 and 19
  • 1, 8, 10, 28, 32, 33 and 41
  • 1, 11, 12, 17, 21, 30 and 44
  • 2, 4, 11, 16, 23, 26 and 42
  • 2, 7, 18, 20, 28, 30 and 37
  • 3, 7, 31, 33, 39, 44 and 49
  • 3, 9, 13, 18, 20, 28 and 32
  • 6, 7, 12, 20, 43, 47 and 49
  • 7, 21, 29, 44, 46, 49 and 50
  • 12, 17, 28, 36, 40, 47 and 48
  • 13, 14, 22, 27, 29, 43 and 45

The massive $70 million prize has been won thanks to a ticket sold in Ontario. Also, three Maxmillions prizes have been won, with two tickets sold in Ontario and one in Quebec.

For the next draw on December 21, the grand prize jackpot will be $18 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 14

Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for December 14 were 3, 21, 22, 26, 28, 44 and 49 with a bonus of 34.

For Encore, the number to get was 5934581.

With the draw, eight Maxmillions were available to be won and the numbers were:

  • 1, 14, 25, 26, 34, 39 and 49
  • 2, 3, 9, 10, 23, 37 and 40
  • 3, 5, 19, 28, 33, 39 and 40
  • 4, 5, 19, 26, 31, 42 and 45
  • 4, 6, 14, 23, 28, 29 and 45
  • 5, 9, 14, 21, 30, 32 and 41
  • 12, 16, 22, 23, 30, 38 and 49
  • 16, 25, 29, 33, 38, 43 and 46

Nobody won the $65 million jackpot and only one Maxmillions was won with a ticket sold in Quebec.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

From Your Site Articles

Lotto Max Winner From BC Only Bought A Ticket Because His Co-Workers Were Buying One

They all won $1, he won $1 million!

BCLC | Handout

A Lotto Max winner said he only decided to buy a ticket when he saw his co-workers buying theirs — a decision which has now made him $1 million richer.

Binxiao Qin, from Burnaby, B.C., was inspired to buy a ticket when his co-workers reminded him that there was an upcoming draw.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 14 Are In & It's A $65 Million Jackpot

So close to that $70 million! 💰

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @atlanticlottery | Instagram

If you tried your chances and bought a ticket, the Lotto Max winning numbers are out now for the draw on December 14!

You can check your tickets and see if you won the massive $65 million jackpot that's up for grabs or the eight Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winners From BC Say They'll Give Their Restaurant Staff A Bonus For The Holidays

What a lovely gesture! ❤️️

BCLC

A couple in B.C. won a Lotto Max draw and decided to use some of their winnings to give their restaurant staff a special holiday bonus.

The lucky pair, Emmanouel and Stavroula Savvaidis, live in Powell River, and they purchased their winning ticket at the Chevron Town Pantry, according to the BCLC.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 10 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot

That's a lot of money!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Get your tickets out! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 10 draw have been announced and you might just be a couple of million dollars richer.

This draw had a jackpot of a cool $60 million as well as six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each.

Keep Reading Show less