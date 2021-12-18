Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 17 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 17 have been revealed and a winning ticket was sold for the huge jackpot!
Along with the $70 million grand prize that is available with this draw, there are also 11 Maxmillions of $1 million each up for grabs so check your tickets ASAP.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 17
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 17 are 9, 14, 16, 33, 39, 46 and 49. The bonus is 38.
For Encore, the number to match is 4741416.
With the 11 Maxmillions of $1 million each that are available to be won, the lucky numbers are:
- 1, 3, 4, 7, 13, 14 and 19
- 1, 8, 10, 28, 32, 33 and 41
- 1, 11, 12, 17, 21, 30 and 44
- 2, 4, 11, 16, 23, 26 and 42
- 2, 7, 18, 20, 28, 30 and 37
- 3, 7, 31, 33, 39, 44 and 49
- 3, 9, 13, 18, 20, 28 and 32
- 6, 7, 12, 20, 43, 47 and 49
- 7, 21, 29, 44, 46, 49 and 50
- 12, 17, 28, 36, 40, 47 and 48
- 13, 14, 22, 27, 29, 43 and 45
The massive $70 million prize has been won thanks to a ticket sold in Ontario. Also, three Maxmillions prizes have been won, with two tickets sold in Ontario and one in Quebec.
For the next draw on December 21, the grand prize jackpot will be $18 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 14
Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for December 14 were 3, 21, 22, 26, 28, 44 and 49 with a bonus of 34.
For Encore, the number to get was 5934581.
With the draw, eight Maxmillions were available to be won and the numbers were:
- 1, 14, 25, 26, 34, 39 and 49
- 2, 3, 9, 10, 23, 37 and 40
- 3, 5, 19, 28, 33, 39 and 40
- 4, 5, 19, 26, 31, 42 and 45
- 4, 6, 14, 23, 28, 29 and 45
- 5, 9, 14, 21, 30, 32 and 41
- 12, 16, 22, 23, 30, 38 and 49
- 16, 25, 29, 33, 38, 43 and 46
Nobody won the $65 million jackpot and only one Maxmillions was won with a ticket sold in Quebec.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.