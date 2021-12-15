Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 14 Are In & It's A $65 Million Jackpot
So close to that $70 million! 💰
If you tried your chances and bought a ticket, the Lotto Max winning numbers are out now for the draw on December 14!
You can check your tickets and see if you won the massive $65 million jackpot that's up for grabs or the eight Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 14
The winning numbers for the draw on December 14 are 3, 21, 22, 26, 28, 44 and 49 with a bonus of 34.
For Encore, the winning number is 5934581.
With this draw, eight Maxmillions are available to be won and the numbers to match are:
- 1, 14, 25, 26, 34, 39 and 49
- 2, 3, 9, 10, 23, 37 and 40
- 3, 5, 19, 28, 33, 39 and 40
- 4, 5, 19, 26, 31, 42 and 45
- 4, 6, 14, 23, 28, 29 and 45
- 5, 9, 14, 21, 30, 32 and 41
- 12, 16, 22, 23, 30, 38 and 49
- 16, 25, 29, 33, 38, 43 and 46
Nobody won the $65 million jackpot and just one Maxmillions was won in this draw with a ticket sold in Quebec.
That means the next draw on Friday, December 17 will offer a huge jackpot of $70 million — the highest the Lotto Max grand prize can be — and 11 Maxmillions!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 10
Before this, the winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on December 10 were 17, 21, 27, 32, 45, 46 and 49. Also, the bonus was 19.
Then the Encore winning number was 3500810.
For the Maxmillions, the numbers to have were:
- 1, 3, 4, 11, 12, 20, 30
- 2, 4, 13, 26, 31, 36, 47
- 3, 11, 21, 23, 32, 33, 43
- 5, 14, 27, 29, 33, 34, 42
- 10, 17, 24, 25, 26, 33, 41
- 14, 15, 20, 21, 26, 27, 35
No winning ticket was sold for the jackpot but people did take home three of the Maxmillions. Someone in B.C. and Atlantic Canada won $1 million each and two people in Quebec shared one of the prizes to get $500,000 each.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.