Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 21 Are In & It's An $18 Million Jackpot
Check those tickets, folks!
If you were feeling lucky and bought a ticket for the lottery, it’s time to check for the Lotto Max winning numbers on December 21!
Grab your tickets now to see if you won the $18 million jackpot.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 21
The winning numbers for December 21 are 13, 23, 26, 27, 28, 38 and 47. This draw’s bonus number is 36.
For Encore, the number to have is 6764879.
Nobody won the $18 million jackpot, which means the draw on Friday, December 24, will have a prize of $23 million.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 17
The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 17 were 9, 14, 16, 33, 39, 46 and 49. The bonus was 38.
For Encore, the number to match was 4741416.
With the 11 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 3, 4, 7, 13, 14 and 19
- 1, 8, 10, 28, 32, 33 and 41
- 1, 11, 12, 17, 21, 30 and 44
- 2, 4, 11, 16, 23, 26 and 42
- 2, 7, 18, 20, 28, 30 and 37
- 3, 7, 31, 33, 39, 44 and 49
- 3, 9, 13, 18, 20, 28 and 32
- 6, 7, 12, 20, 43, 47 and 49
- 7, 21, 29, 44, 46, 49 and 50
- 12, 17, 28, 36, 40, 47 and 48
- 13, 14, 22, 27, 29, 43 and 45
Someone in Ontario won the $70 million jackpot and three Maxmillions prizes were won, with two tickets sold in Ontario and one in Quebec.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws take place twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
For every $5 play, you get three sets of numbers, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million, but it can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, with values of $1 million each.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.