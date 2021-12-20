Lotto Max Winners Were Announced In A Bunch Of Ontario Cities & Someone Is Now $70M Richer
In Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto and more!
Ontario just added more than a couple of Lotto Max winners to its ranks after Friday's draw made six different people across the province a whole lot richer — so you might want to check your tickets if you haven't already.
According to OLG, a ticket worth a whopping $70 million was sold somewhere in the city of Brampton on December 17, 2021, alongside two other Maxmillions tickets worth $1 million in Ottawa and Toronto.
So, there may be more than one procrastinating millionaire walking around the GTA right now, totally unaware of their good fortune.
As if that wasn't enough, two other second-place prizes, each worth $250,5823.40, were sold in Mississauga and Toronto, along with an Encore ticket worth $100,000, which was also sold in the 6ix.
OLG is reminding players to check their tickets from home on their website or app.
"Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 88 jackpot wins and 721 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province," an excerpt from the news release reads.
"The next Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, will offer an $18 million jackpot," it adds.
If all this million-dollar FOMO has got you itching to get into the lotto game, you can purchase tickets for the next draw until 10:30 p.m. that evening via OLG.ca.
And Ontarians seem to be having loads of luck this month, as two other winning tickets were sold in the Kenora/Rainy River area and Simcoe County in early December.
There was a winning Maxmillions ticket worth $1,000,000 from the December 7 Lotto Max, as well as a million-dollar Encore prize from Tuesday's draw, sold in Kenora and Simcoe County respectively.