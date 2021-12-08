2 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Just Sold In Ontario & You Could Be An Actual Millionaire RN
Check your tickets!
You might be a millionaire if you bought a lottery ticket in Ontario recently.
Two winning tickets sold in Ontario from recent draws and are unclaimed so far, according to OLG. This means two people (unless a group went in on ticket, of course) are walking around with no idea that they could cash in on some serious coin.
A winning Maxmillions ticket worth $1,000,000 from the December 7 Lotto Max draw is waiting to be claimed along with another million-dollar Encore prize from Tuesday's draw.
The Maxmillions ticket was sold in the "Kenora/Rainy River area," according to OLG, and the winning Encore prize worth $1,000,000 was sold in Simcoe County.
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on December 7 are 9, 16, 19, 24, 27, 34 and 40. Then the bonus is 7. For Encore, the numbers are 3179728.
If you think one of the million-dollar prizes could be yours, you can check your ticket online at OLG.ca or on the app, but whatever you do, don't wait a year to go fishing in your pockets unless you want your ticket to expire.
Unclaimed prizes
While some people can't wait to check their lottery tickets, unclaimed prizes aren't that out of the ordinary.
According to OLG, there are currently 34 unclaimed lottery prizes in Ontario from draws in 2021 (as of September), with prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $1,000,000.
Four of the unclaimed prizes are worth $1,000,000 and were bought in Welland, London, and the Toronto Core, so if you purchased a ticket from one of these areas and forgot to check it this year, you might want to take another look.
OLG tickets have a shelf life of one year, and if you don't collect on a winning ticket in time, you won't be able to cash in your prize.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.