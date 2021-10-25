Trending Tags

4 Ontario Lottery Tickets Will Expire Next Month & You Could Be Missing Out On Thousands

Check your old tickets!

4 Ontario Lottery Tickets Will Expire Next Month & You Could Be Missing Out On Thousands
Lance McMillan | Narcity

Several winning Ontario lottery tickets are scheduled to expire next month, a fact that could cost some procrastinators thousands of dollars.

According to OLG, there are currently four unclaimed prizes set to time-out over the next few weeks, with winnings ranging anywhere from $10,000 to over $100,000.

One of the tickets, which was a winning Encore worth $10,000 purchased in Ottawa, is set to expire as early as November 4, 2021, so double-checking your pockets is definitely not something to put off.

However, the real whopper, a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $119,993.40 drawn in Guelph last year, will become just another piece of paper on November 14, 2021.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $20,000 sold in St. Catharines will expire on November 28, while another Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $20,000 sold in Brampton will expire the same day.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation give its players exactly one year to claim their prize before the tickets expire.

