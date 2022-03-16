4 People In Ontario Won The Lottery Last Night So Make Sure To Check Your Tickets
There's still $60 million up for grabs!
Becoming an Ontario lottery winner can feel like a dream, but it has become a reality for many.
On Tuesday, four people across Ontario won the lottery and made some cash.
Even though the jackpot is still up for grabs this Friday, these four Ontarians were still lucky enough to be called winners.
Ajax seems like a popular spot for lottery winners lately because, according to OLG, there were two Ajax winners last night.
One person from Ajax won a whopping $1 million in a Maxmillions prize. Two people from Scarborough and Ajax won Lotto Max prizes worth $118,381. And finally, a person from Sudbury won $100,000 for an Encore prize.
The Lotto Max jackpot, which will be announced on March 18, pooled around $60 million for this week's draw, and people willing to participate will have until 10:30 p.m. on Friday to buy a ticket.
Additionally, it is estimated that there will be six $1 million Maxmillions prizes, which means there will hopefully be more than one Ontarian winner this Friday.
Earlier this March, a group of nurses won $2 million in the Ontario 49 jackpot.
"One of the group members checked our ticket and saw the number two and a bunch of zeroes and said, 'I think we won something,'" shared Sonia Correia-Batista, the group leader, while collecting her portion of the funds at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I said, that's not something, that's $2 million dollars!"
Just a reminder, check your numbers because honestly, you never know if you scored the big bucks unless you check.
Maple resident Glen Harper won $100,000 and only found out two weeks later.
The 61-year-old admitted he missed the email informing him of his winnings, which is fair since it was sent over the holidays. But imagine how much better the holidays would've been if he had checked his inbox sooner.
Regardless, a winner is a winner, so good luck out there.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.