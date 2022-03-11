Editions

An Ontario Lottery Jackpot Just Reached The Highest It's Been In Over 3 Years

What would you do with all that money?

A photo of an OLG lottery booth in Toronto.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

If you've been thinking of jumping into the Ontario lottery game but don't know when the right time is for you, this weekend could be your moment because things are heating up.

According to OLG, LOTTARIO is upping Saturday's jackpot to a whopping $2,540,000, making it the highest it's been in over three years. So, as it turns out, gas prices aren't the only thing steadily rising in Ontario.

The lottery game, which only sells tickets within the province, has been running for over four decades and charges residents only $1 to play.

Anyone who purchases tickets on or before 11:59 p.m. on Friday also becomes eligible for the $50,000 weekly Early Bird Draw.

"Each $1 play comes with two sets of numbers, and the draws take place every Saturday," an excerpt from the press release reads.

Anyone interested in playing can purchase tickets at OLG retailers or buy them online on OLG's website.

The draw will take place on the evening of Saturday, March 12, 2022.

If you're still skeptical, it's worth noting that there were quite a few LOTTARIO winners recently.

For example, Mississauga resident Frank Cosentino won $100,000 after matching the last six out of seven Encore numbers in the LOTTARIO draw on October 23, 2021.

The lottery player actually won three times with the same ticket, scoring an additional $6 on his LOTTARIO play and Encore selection.

Meanwhile, Oshawa resident Tamara Geldart won $642,002.90 back in August. When she found out she had won big, she started to cry.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

