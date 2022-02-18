Ontario Lottery Winner Found Out He Won At 4:30 am & Thought He Was Just Dreaming
"I put my phone away."
Nobody's brain is at its best at 4:00 a.m., but things get even fuzzier when you add in the realization that you just became an Ontario lottery winner.
Burlington resident Arvind Rakesh Kasturi won a life-changing $100,000 after matching six out of the seven Encore numbers in the November 24, 2021, LOTTO 6/49 draw.
The 33-year-old father recalled the hilarious moment and said he checked his virtual ticket during the early hours of the morning and "realized" he won, safe to say there were some doubts.
"I received an email at 4:30 a.m. and didn't know if I was dreaming or not, so I put my phone away," Kasturi, who regularly plays Encore joked while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"The next morning, I checked it again, and I had no words," he added.
Not only did Kasturi not believe he won initially, but his wife was also skeptical and asked him to check his account for days to make sure it was still there.
As for what he plans to do with his winnings, well, he is looking to put his funds towards purchasing a home. "It feels so good! I have never been this lucky in my life," he said.
Weirdly enough, the province seems to have become something of a home for wholesome lotto wins.
Last month, divorcees Elizabeth and Arlene Lumbo won a large sum of $44,023,273.40 in the Lotto Max jackpot during the July 20, 2021 draw after continuing to play together as friends.
