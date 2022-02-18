Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario Lottery Winner Found Out He Won At 4:30 am & Thought He Was Just Dreaming

"I put my phone away."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Lottery Winner Found Out He Won At 4:30 am & Thought He Was Just Dreaming
OLG | Handout

Nobody's brain is at its best at 4:00 a.m., but things get even fuzzier when you add in the realization that you just became an Ontario lottery winner.

Burlington resident Arvind Rakesh Kasturi won a life-changing $100,000 after matching six out of the seven Encore numbers in the November 24, 2021, LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The 33-year-old father recalled the hilarious moment and said he checked his virtual ticket during the early hours of the morning and "realized" he won, safe to say there were some doubts.

"I received an email at 4:30 a.m. and didn't know if I was dreaming or not, so I put my phone away," Kasturi, who regularly plays Encore joked while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"The next morning, I checked it again, and I had no words," he added.

Not only did Kasturi not believe he won initially, but his wife was also skeptical and asked him to check his account for days to make sure it was still there.

As for what he plans to do with his winnings, well, he is looking to put his funds towards purchasing a home. "It feels so good! I have never been this lucky in my life," he said.

Weirdly enough, the province seems to have become something of a home for wholesome lotto wins.

Last month, divorcees Elizabeth and Arlene Lumbo won a large sum of $44,023,273.40 in the Lotto Max jackpot during the July 20, 2021 draw after continuing to play together as friends.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

lotto max

Lotto Max Winners From BC Are Buying Their Mom A House After A 'Life-Changing' Win

Time to splurge! 💸

BCLC

Two Lotto Max winners from B.C. said they plan to buy a home for their mom after their "life-changing" win.

Emma and Seabata Makhakhe, from Victoria, B.C., found out they had won a six-figure sum of money on the Lotto Max draw on January 7.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ontario Lottery Winner Brings Home The Big Bucks After Playing For Almost 30 Years

He's been playing since he was 18 years old.

OLG | Handout

This Ontario lottery winner may have taken some classes in persistence because, after almost 30 years of playing the lottery, he has finally won.

Bevin Boreland, a 47-year-old father from Pickering, won $100,000 playing Instant 21, and he's been playing since he was 18 years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
lotto max

A Lotto Winner In BC Got 'Really Emotional' When He Told His Parents About The Huge Win

His girlfriend told him while he was driving!

BCLC

A lotto winner in B.C. got super emotional when he told his parents about the huge win.

Joshua Sherman from Lake Country in B.C. found out he had won the Lotto 6/49 draw on November 27, 2021, and is now planning to treat himself with a new purchase.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ontario Lottery Winner Scores Big For The Second Time In 8 Years

Some people are just lucky!

OLG | Handout

This Ontario lottery winner may not be Midas, but he just might have the golden touch.

Hugo Santos Da Cruz, a 46-year-old construction worker from Maple, Ontario, won the top prize of $250,000 for Instant Money Bag Multiplier, and it's not his first time around the lottery block.

Keep ReadingShow less