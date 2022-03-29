Ontario Lottery Winner Scored Big & Says She's Been In Shock For 3 Weeks
"I'm still in shock."
Anybody would be shocked after finding out they won the lottery, but remaining in that state for several weeks, well, that deserves a medal of its own.
According to OLG, Oshawa resident Tracy Campbell was so surprised by her $100,000 prize win that she struggled to comprehend her newfound fortune.
Campbell, who won the hefty sum by playing the Instant Bingo Multiplier, admitted while at the OLG Centre in Toronto that she's got an affinity for the game.
Instant Bingo Multiplier is available for $10 a play, and the top prize is $250,000. The odds of winning any prize is about 1 in 3.49.
"I like to play INSTANT tickets," she gushed.
The server initially believed she won $100 on her ticket until she brought it to the store, which, as you can imagine, was quite the realization.
"It was a big surprise when I saw I was a big winner. I was confused and thought there was a mechanical error," Campbell laughed.
As for what she plans to do with her big win, Tracy says she plans to travel to Jamaica, pay some bills and get herself a new whip.
"It's been three weeks and I'm still in shock," she concluded.
OLG also reported that four people across Ontario won big in the Lotto Max draw earlier this month.
Despite this fantastic outcome, no one won the jackpot, which shot up to an estimated $60 million.
So, if you're one of those people who still think no one wins these games, you might want to try your luck.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.