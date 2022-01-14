Ontario Lottery Winner From Brampton Won $70M Last Month But He Won't Be Retiring
He says several people depend on him for their jobs.
An Ontario lottery winner insists he's not ready to retire despite becoming a multimillionaire last month, and his reasoning is super admirable.
According to OLG, Brampton resident Manoharan Ponnuthurai took home a whopping $70 million after some quick pick numbers won him the Lotto Max jackpot from the December 17, 2021 draw.
Ponnuthurai, a 54-year-old family man, revealed he's been playing the lottery for 30 years after being inspired by his father's dreams to win big.
"I had many dreams about winning it 'big' one day, and a few times I came close," he said while collecting his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Manoharan also recalled the moment he realized he'd won his life-changing fortune and how his wife and kids reacted.
"I heard on the news that someone in Brampton won $70 million, so I started checking my numbers. One by one the numbers were matching and, by the fourth number, I knew I won something. That's when I started shaking and called my wife and children to help me check," he recalled.
"My family started hugging me, and I could feel them shaking with excitement as well. They kept saying they couldn't believe this was real. I was so blessed to have them all with me to celebrate this incredible moment," he added. "My mother, who was also with us celebrating, said that I deserved this win, and I felt so proud to hear her say that."
Despite winning more than enough money to retire without worry, Ponnuthurai, a small manufacturing company owner, said he won't abandon his employees who rely on him for their jobs.
However, he also noted that his wife is quitting her job immediately to start studying the world, which will fit nicely with the family's plans to travel.
"I want to explore Europe. I want to take time to see the entire continent and make 'friends' with all the beautiful spots around the Mediterranean Sea," Manoharan said
As if all that wasn't heartwarming enough, the loving father also wants to give back to his community and is talking with his financial planner to figure out the best course of action.