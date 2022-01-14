Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Ontario Lottery Winner From Brampton Won $70M Last Month But He Won't Be Retiring

He says several people depend on him for their jobs.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Lottery Winner From Brampton Won $70M Last Month But He Won't Be Retiring
OLG | Press Release

An Ontario lottery winner insists he's not ready to retire despite becoming a multimillionaire last month, and his reasoning is super admirable.

According to OLG, Brampton resident Manoharan Ponnuthurai took home a whopping $70 million after some quick pick numbers won him the Lotto Max jackpot from the December 17, 2021 draw.

Ponnuthurai, a 54-year-old family man, revealed he's been playing the lottery for 30 years after being inspired by his father's dreams to win big.

"I had many dreams about winning it 'big' one day, and a few times I came close," he said while collecting his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Manoharan also recalled the moment he realized he'd won his life-changing fortune and how his wife and kids reacted.

"I heard on the news that someone in Brampton won $70 million, so I started checking my numbers. One by one the numbers were matching and, by the fourth number, I knew I won something. That's when I started shaking and called my wife and children to help me check," he recalled.

"My family started hugging me, and I could feel them shaking with excitement as well. They kept saying they couldn't believe this was real. I was so blessed to have them all with me to celebrate this incredible moment," he added. "My mother, who was also with us celebrating, said that I deserved this win, and I felt so proud to hear her say that."

Despite winning more than enough money to retire without worry, Ponnuthurai, a small manufacturing company owner, said he won't abandon his employees who rely on him for their jobs.

However, he also noted that his wife is quitting her job immediately to start studying the world, which will fit nicely with the family's plans to travel.

"I want to explore Europe. I want to take time to see the entire continent and make 'friends' with all the beautiful spots around the Mediterranean Sea," Manoharan said

As if all that wasn't heartwarming enough, the loving father also wants to give back to his community and is talking with his financial planner to figure out the best course of action.

From Your Site Articles

Peel Region's Top Doctor Says Everybody Will Likely Face The Omicron Infection This Winter

Dr. Loh is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Peel Region's medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, says that he believes it's likely everyone in the region could catch the Omicron variant this winter.

In a weekly Brampton COVID-19 update, Loh revealed, "it's likely Omicron is spreading very quickly in our communities even beyond the case number being reported."

Keep Reading Show less

A String Quartet Will Be Playing Taylor Swift By Candlelight In Toronto & Tickets Are Only $30

Get ready for some serious Bridgerton vibes 😍

Candlelight Concerts by Fever | Facebook, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With Ontario's recent COVID-19 restrictions, we are all aware that concerts in Toronto are a no-go — for now, at least. But with boosters rolling out in Ontario, there is a glimmer of light at the end of this pandemic-shaped tunnel.

Keep Reading Show less

4 Places In Toronto Offering Virtual Fitness Classes For Free Or A Hefty Discount

Just because gyms are closed doesn't mean you have to put your workout plans on hold.

Nuevo Fitness, Alen Kajtezovic | Unsplash

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With Ontario gyms shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, it looks like your next sweat sesh will have to be at home. Luckily, a few independent fitness studios are offering free or discounted virtual classes this month.

Keep Reading Show less

15 Small Businesses In Toronto That Offer Delivery So You Can Shop Local Without Getting Out Of Bed

Some even offer free shipping! 🙌

@rosecity.goods | Instagram, @studiomikafleur | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With Ontario's most recent COVID-19 measures officially in place, it might seem a little less appealing to pop in and out of your shops in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less