A Group Of Former Co-Workers Became Ontario Lottery Winners & One Of Them Didn't Text Back
"I thought it was a joke."
A group of Ontario lottery winners proved that staying friends with your co-workers can pay off big time last month.
According to OLG, a trio from the Greater Toronto Area won an impressive $94,468.90 after scoring the second-place prize in the February 17, 2023, Lotto Max draw.
The group members were listed as follows:
- Kiplyn Mckinson
- Antonio Lanzillotta
- Kenneth Dolbel
The ex-colleagues had been playing the lottery together for over 25 years before their lucky break.
Mckinson discovered the ticket, admitting while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that he initially thought the group had won less than $100.
"I decided to check our ticket on the OLG App, and I heard the winning music play. I looked at the screen and thought we won $94 – but when I took a closer look I realized we won $94,468! I sent Antonio and Kenneth a picture of the ticket to double-check," he shared.
"I thought it was a joke," Lanzillotta added. "But when I checked the numbers online, I knew it was true!"
Everybody has a friend that takes forever to text back. By the sounds of Dolbel's recount of the events, he's the ghoster of the group.
"I didn't see the message until the next day when Antonio called me and told me to check my texts. I just give Kiplyn $2 every week so we can play together. I never expected to win!" Dolbel said.
As for immediate plans for the funds, Mckinson and Lanzillotta said they plan to complete some home renovations, while Dolbel intends to share his half with his kids and get a new TV for his basement.
