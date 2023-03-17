ontario lottery winner

A 27-Year-Old Ontario Lottery Winner Scored $100K & The Ticket Was A Gift

"It's an out-of-body experience."

Entering into your late 20s can be a difficult transition for anyone. It's a time when you need to get your life in order or, at the very least, become an Ontario lottery winner.

According to OLG, Shai Minaker, a resident of Omemee, won an astonishing $100,000 top prize after receiving an Instant Crossword Tripler as a Christmas gift.

While collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, the 27-year-old paramedic revealed that her dad had gifted her the ticket back in 2021.

"When my dad gave me my Crossword Tripler ticket as a Christmas gift last year, I realized I still had a ticket from the year before I hadn't played," Minaker shared.

"I played this one last and didn't realize how many words I had until I scanned the ticket," she added.

The life-changing discovery initially left Minaker in a state of disbelief and shock.

"The excitement didn't set in until I had the ticket validated at the store and OLG called. I felt nauseous with all the excitement. It was an out-of-body experience," she said.

As for her immediate plans for the funds, Minaker said she plans to use them to take a honeymoon with her partner and finish up some home renovations.

How do I claim my OLG instant prize?

To claim a lottery prize of $1,000 or more in person at the OLG Prize Centre, you'll need to first make an appointment, which you can do by calling 1-800-387-0098.

What are the odds of winning the Instant Crossword Tripler?

For $5 per play, you can try your luck on the Instant Crossword Tripler. The odds of winning any prize with this game are 1 in 3.81.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

