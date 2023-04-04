An Ontario Lottery Winner 'Froze' After His Big Win & Handed Out $50 To Everyone Nearby
"I knew one day I would win."
An Ontario lottery winner wanted to spread the joy and his luck after a recent win and shared some of his cash prize with total strangers.
54-year-old Mohamed Goley scored $331,192.10 when he played Lightning Lotto on March 13 and it's clear from his reaction that his emotions took over after he realized what just happened.
"When I checked my ticket and saw $331,192.10, I froze!" Mohamed told officials at the OLG prize centre in Toronto, where he picked up his winnings. "I was so happy that I gave everyone in the store $50!”
So not only was it a lucky day for him, but it also was for everyone else at the Pioneer Snack Express on Harwood Avenue in Ajax who found themselves with an extra $50 cash.
After sharing in the joy of his victory with total strangers, Mohamed went home to celebrate with his family.
“My wife and kids were so happy – they couldn’t believe it," Mohammed said. He told OLG officials he has played the lottery for 30 years. "I knew one day I would win, and always told my wife, ‘When I win, you’re going to give me a big kiss!’”
As for what he plans to do with his $331,192.10 (minus some 50s), Mohamed said a vacation to Jamaica is in the works and he'll use some of the money to help his kids with their education.
“We’ll also fix up the house and pay off the mortgage,” he added.
Lightning Lotto is a game that offers a jackpot on the spot with a top prize that starts at $125,000 and grows with ticket sales.
You must match all five numbers to win the jackpot and according to OLG, the odds of winning any Lighting Lotto prize are 1 in 4.47.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.