A Group Of 12 Factory Workers Became Ontario Lottery Winners & Their Reactions Were Adorable
"I started doing the math right away."
If there's anything that's guaranteed to put a smile on your and your co-workers' faces during a hard day, it's becoming Ontario lottery winners together.
According to OLG, a group of 12 factory workers from the Greater Toronto Area won a whopping $72,300 after scoring the second place price during the February 11, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.
The members were listed as follows:
- "Carlos Rodriguez of Woodbridge
- Alfredo Corpuz of Thornhill
- Guiseppe Schifano of Toronto
- Jose Marquez of York
- Khang Tho Nguyen of Vaughan
- Luc Dufour of Maple
- Minawatee Seeram of North York
- Nancy Rodriguez of North York
- Phuong Du of North York
- Sumatee Ramprashad of Mississauga
- Thuan Khuu of North York
- Yeh Sung of Toronto"
The co-workers, who had been playing the lottery together for a decade before the win, said trying their luck as a team has helped them connect.
It was Carlos who stumbled upon the life-changing ticket during a stop at the gas station, and he wasted no time determining the group's incredible winnings.
"I started doing the math right away," he said during his visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"Carlos told me the big news at work," Schifano explained. "I asked how much and when he told me $72,300, I said 'Woah!' I started sharing the news with the other members – the hairs on my arms were standing up."
It didn't take long for the group's impressive win to become the talk of the plant.
"Carlos doesn't joke, but I still didn't believe it for a couple [of] hours," Marquez added.
"I laughed with joy all day long. My colleagues wondered why I was so happy," Seeram said.
$72,300 may not seem it be that much after being divided 12 ways, but each member got a share of $6,025, which is nothing to brush off.
"I've never won money like this. We are 12 very happy people," Schifano concluded.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.