A Toronto Grandma Became A $10M Ontario Lottery Winner & Her Reaction Was So Wholesome
"At first I was a little skeptical."
A Toronto grandmother turned Ontario lottery winner said she felt "calm" after scoring over $10 million on a Lotto 6/49 ticket.
According to OLG, North York resident Xiaomin Han won a whopping $10,600,885.60 after she hit the jackpot during the September 10, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
The 66-year-old mother and grandmother, who has only played the lottery for the last few years, admitted that she initially struggled to accept the life-changing win.
"I was a little skeptical," Han shared while picking up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I couldn't believe the number in front of me, so I called my sister to have her verify it was real!"
The matriarch has big plans for her winnings — a new house and a new car are at the top of her list. But, looking ahead, she dreams of exploring the wonders of Europe, a continent she has yet to set foot on.
"I feel calm, but excited to be a winner. I'm proof that it can happen to anyone," she concluded.
When is the next Lotto 6/49 draw?
Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win every Wednesday and Saturday when they have not one but two opportunities to seize multi-million dollar jackpots. And the best part? It's only $3 per play.
What is the prize money for Lotto 6/49?
The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot every time. The Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or you can go for the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can go over $60 million.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.