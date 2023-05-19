A Group Of Friends Finally Became Ontario Lottery Winners After Playing Together Since The 90s
What's better than becoming an Ontario lottery winner with your friends? Telling them you have a winning ticket after playing together for decades.
According to OLG, a group of four men won an impressive $81,744.70 after scoring the second-place prize in the April 12, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.
The group members were listed as follows:
- "Joe Chaves of Cambridge
- Ripeshkumar Patel of Richmond Hill
- Robert Field of Cambridge
- Maurizio Bertani of Kleinburg"
Since 1992, these four men, who work together in the manufacturing industry, have been playing the lottery as a tight-knit group.
During the group's visit to the OLG Prize Centre, Chaves revealed that he had made the exciting discovery while checking the company's mobile app.
"The others were at work, so I texted them to share the news," he gushed. "They didn't believe it!"
"I couldn't have won with nicer guys," added Bertani.
Each group member has their own plans for the windfall. From clearing bills and expenses to embarking on well-deserved vacations. They also plan to share their winnings with their loved ones.
This isn't the first time a group of co-workers have won the lottery. In February, 12 Ontario factory workers won a whopping $72,300 after scoring the second-place prize during a Lotto 6/49 draw and their reactions were so wholesome.
"I started doing the math right away," one of the winners said during his visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
When is the next Lotto 6/49 draw?
Lotto 6/49 presents players with an opportunity to win not just one but two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, and it only costs $3 per play,
How much is the Lotto 6/49 jackpot?
Lotto 6/49 offers two different draws: The Classic Draw with a fixed $5 million jackpot and the Gold Ball Draw offering a guaranteed $1 million prize or a growing jackpot starting at $10 million and reaching over $60 million.
