Ontario Lottery Winner Thought He Was 'Having A Heart Attack' After Discovering $2M Ticket
"There were so many zeroes."
There’s no bad time to become an Ontario lottery winner, but hitting the big bucks in your 70s is one heck of a way to conquer your bucket list in record time.
For Kitchener local Steven Remias, who raked in a whopping $2 million after hitting the top prize during the July 26, Ontario 49 draw, living comfortably is all that matters now.
Remais, a 76-year-old father and grandfather, had been playing the lottery regularly for over three decades before his big win. He checked his ticket at the store, but ever so slightly underestimated the amount.
“At first, I thought I won $2,000,” he explained, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto picking up his winnings. “I thought that was pretty good!”
It wasn’t until Remais asked the clerk to validate his ticket, that the full scope of what had happened hit him.
“When the slip came out of the machine, there were so many zeroes. I was numb with shock and thought to myself, ‘I’ve got to get out of here – I’m going to have a heart attack,” he added.
Thankfully, the loving grandpa did not actually go into cardiac arrest. Instead, he went home to share the incredible news with his wife.
“She was in awe and couldn’t wrap her head around all those zeroes,” he gushed.
As for what he plans to do with his winnings, Remais says he plans to purchase a new car and invest. “I always hoped to win, but never expected it. I plan to enjoy my life in comfort,” he beamed.
