This Ontario Lotto Winner Is Using His $250K To Spoil His Wife & The Plans Are So Wholesome
He'd been playing regularly for the last decade. 🥲
Becoming an Ontario lottery winner isn't something you earn — you either get lucky or you don't. That being said, I think we can all agree that the whole concept works best when it happens to people like Andreze Myslowski.
The 58-year-old father and grandfather recently won a whopping $250,000 on an Instant Cash In after playing regularly for the last decade. The best part? He didn't have to spend a dime buying the ticket.
"I won on a previous draw and used my prize to buy this ticket!" he said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto while collecting his oversized cheque.
While lounging at home, Andrzej had decided to check his ticket using the OLG App. "I knew I'd won something, but was confused when I saw the screen," he recounted. Later, he popped into his local Freshway Mart for a second look at his ticket, and wouldn't you know it? The victory tune started playing.
However, the jingle did nothing to curb the grandfather’s utter confusion.
"When the clerk told me I had to wait for a call from OLG," Andrzej admitted, "I was even more confused!"
Upon realizing he'd hit the jackpot, Andrzej rushed home to tell his wife. "Much like me, she was puzzled at first. Once that passed, she was so happy, and we hugged in celebration. It was wonderful to have that moment with her," he said.
As for the family man's plan for the funds, he's set on spreading the joy of his newfound wealth with his kids and putting some aside for his nearing retirement.
"For me, this win is all about family and future," he gushed. "We're gearing up for a vacation, and I'm all in for treating my wife to something extraordinary."
Despite all this, Andrzej still hasn't fully accepted the fact that his life has changed forever.
"It feels surreal to see my name on the cheque today, but I’ll believe it when I see it in my bank account!" he joked.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.