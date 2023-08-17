These Ontario Lottery Winners Cranked This Iconic Barenaked Ladies Tune After Winning $1M
They danced around their living room!
Hey Hamilton! You have some new millionaires in your midst. Newly christened Ontario lottery winners, Steven Taylor and Patti-Sue Cushenan, scored a whopping $1 million during the July 26, 2023 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw. And they celebrated in a pretty classic and Canadian way.
No strangers to the game, 65-year-old Steven and 63-year-old Patti-Sue admitted at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that they'd been trying their lotto luck for decades before their big win finally came.
As for the moment of discovery, it couldn't have come at a cozier time. One morning, still tucked in bed, Patti-Sue decided to scan their tickets on the OLG App.
“I heard the winning jingle and shouted ‘Steve, come in here!.’ He double-checked our ticket and confirmed that we won $1 million. Then we celebrated with Barenaked Ladies song ‘If I Had $1,000,000’ and danced in the living room," she said.
Just imagine how loud they sang, "I'd be rich."
The reaction of the couple's family was equally as wholesome. However, the couple did admit that they haven't told any of their friends, probably to avoid the inevitable requests for handouts. Sorry, the news is out now!
As for what they plan to do with their life-changing sum, Steven and Patti-Sue said they're thinking of travelling to Boston, Dallas, and British Columbia. Oh, and share it with their kids, because they love them of course.
“I’m happy and full of emotion,” Patti-Sue gushed. “It feels like the whole world has been lifted off my shoulders.”
When is the next Lotto 6/49 draw?
For the rest of us, yet-to-be-lucky folks, Lotto 6/49 is still serving those multi-million-dollar jackpot vibes every Wednesday and Saturday. Just $3 gets you in the game, and who knows? Maybe next time you'll be the one holding the big cheque.