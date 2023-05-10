Ontario Lottery Winner Scored $1M & He Chose The Lucky Numbers With His Eyes Closed
He uses a unique pencil technique too 👀✏️.
An Ontario lottery winner's throwaway approach to picking numbers made him over $1 million this year, and it could have you rethinking your own strategy.
According to OLG, Peterborough resident Robert Farr won a whopping $1,225,254.80 after hitting the jackpot during the January 21, 2023, Lottario draw.
Farr opened up about his no-frills approach to picking lottery numbers while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"When choosing numbers, I often close my eyes and poke at my ticket with a pencil," he said.
Despite his nonchalant approach to winning, the 53-year-old admitted feeling overwhelmed when the day actually came.
"The store clerk handed me a long validation slip and I thought, 'What just happened?' I felt numb," Farr explained.
The newly minted millionaire has no flashy plans for his money. Instead, he's using it to help out his family, donate to charities and invest.
"I'm happy to be financially stable. It feels very good," he concluded.
How much is Lottario jackpot?
The Main Jackpot begins at $250,000 and grows continuously until it is awarded. An Early Bird Draw with a prize of $50,000 is also offered. Draws occur every Saturday, with ticket sales ending at 10:30 p.m.
How do I win Lottario?
To play Lottario, you must fill out a selection slip and mark six numbers from a range of 1 to 45 on up to 10 boards.
Each board costs $1.
If you want to participate in multiple draws, you can indicate the number of draws you would like to play in the designated area. You can play up to 26 consecutive draws.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.