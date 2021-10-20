Ontario Lottery Winner Bought 2 Tickets For The Same Draw & Won With Both
"I thought I won $13 at first."
An Ontario lottery winner won big with two tickets on the same draw earlier this month.
According to OLG, London resident Hughie Gale won a whopping $1,345,573.80 after landing the jackpot in the October 2, 2021, LOTTARIO draw, alongside another $4 win on another play.
The 62-year-old, who usually avoids playing Lottario, says it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to ditch his staple games.
"I usually play LOTTO 6/49 or LOTTO MAX but this time I decided to buy two LOTTARIO!" he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I thought I won $13 at first, then the clerk said, 'Your day just got better because you won over $1 million!'"
Gale also recanted the emotional moment of telling his wife and how she initially didn't believe him.
"She said, 'No, you didn't!' I said 'Yes!' and we were both emotional and she started crying."
The new millionaire plans to spend his winnings paying off his mortgage and doing home renovations.