Ontario Lottery Ticket Worth Over $5 Million Won Last Night & It's Still Unclaimed
Don't forget to check your pockets.
An Ontario lottery ticket worth over $5 million went unclaimed last night, so it's time to start checking your pockets!
According to OLG, the October 6, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw, which was worth $11,580,839, saw two winners claiming $5,790,419.90 each.
The first ticket was sold in Ottawa and the other was in Western Canada.
At least three other winning tickets were drawn in the province including two second-place prizes worth $107,477.30 which were sold in Brampton and Oshawa.
One Encore ticket worth $100,000 was also won in Middlesex County.
It was reported last month that there were around 55 huge unclaimed lotto prizes floating around Ontario, so make sure to double-check your numbers!