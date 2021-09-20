Trending Tags

lotto max

Ontario Lottery Winner Says No One Believed Him When He Won $1M

His wife thought he only won $100.

Ontario Lottery Winner Says No One Believed Him When He Won $1M
OLG

An Ontario lottery winner had to convince his own family of his winnings after nabbing a recent LOTTO 6/49 draw.

According to OLG, Mississauga local Kim Lauw won a cool $1 million last month after purchasing a ticket online for the August 14, 2021 draw.

The retired grandfather, who purchases his tickets online out of convenience, says going digital has also helped avoid losing his tickets.

"When I got a message to fill out a form, I knew I won something big! I just kept saying wow! I couldn't believe it," Lauw said.

Kim also mentioned that neither his wife nor kids believed him when he told them. "My wife thought I only won $100."

Despite their disbelief, the big winner says he still plans to share his fortune with family and invest.

