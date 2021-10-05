Ontario Lottery Winner Found Out He Won At The Store & Strangers Celebrated With Him
An Ontario lottery winner ended up celebrating his good luck with a bunch of strangers after winning big time.
According to OLG, Bolton resident Eugene Fradsham won $250,000 after scoring the Instant Hit It Big prize.
The 64-year-old grandfather, who plays the lottery regularly, opened up about what it felt like to win while collecting his fortune at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I played the ticket while I was in the store and thought I won $25 at first," he shared. "Then I saw the extra zeros and realized I won a quarter of a million and my hands were shaking as I signed the ticket."
"Everyone in the store was giving me 'covid high fives' from 10 feet away," he added.
Fradsham is reportedly planning to invest his winnings and set himself up for retirement. "I'll treat myself to a new bicycle which will help keep me fit into my retirement years," he concluded.