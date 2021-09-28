Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money

Ontario Lottery Winner Says She 'Cried Like A Baby' & Couldn’t Wait To Tell Her Mom

"I thought I won $642."

Ontario Lottery Winner Says She 'Cried Like A Baby' & Couldn’t Wait To Tell Her Mom
OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner is planning to spend her prize money treating her mom, who she says is her "priority."

According to OLG, Oshawa resident and seasoned lottery player Tamara Geldart won $642,002.90 in the August 28, 2021, LOTTARIO draw.

"I play the lottery regularly. I like when the jackpots are high," Geldart said while collecting her funds at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The retail worker, who found out about her win via the OLG app, initially thought she had won less than a thousand dollars.

"I thought I won $642," she admitted. "My husband told me to check it again and I took a closer look and saw I matched all the numbers – I started to cry!"

"It's so emotional and surreal. I couldn't wait to tell my mom. I cried like a baby when I told her – she always said she wished she could see me win the lottery," she added. "My priority is my mom. I would love to give back after all the care I received from her over the years."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Lottery Winner Scored Two Big Prizes In One Year & He's 'Feeling Very Lucky'

He's hoping to invest some money and splurge on his family. 🥺

Courtesy of OLG

An Ontario lottery winner just scored a major prize, but this isn't his first time winning. For 77-year-old Hamilton resident, Robert MacDonald, this is the second time in less than a year that he's won some serious cash.

According to OLG, MacDonald earned $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order for a Lottario draw on July 10, 2021. Just nine months before this, in October 2020, MacDonald won $50,000 in an Ontario 49 draw.

Keep Reading Show less

Stop What You're Doing — Someone In Ontario Won $65 Million Last Night

The winning lottery ticket was sold just outside of Toronto.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

One lucky individual is walking around with a $65 million winning lottery ticket in Ontario right now.

The Lotto Max ticket was sold somewhere in York Region on July 6, an OLG spokesperson has confirmed to Narcity.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Man Won Twice On The Same Lottery Ticket

"This is amazing. I've never experienced anything like this before."

OLG | Press Release, Lance McMillan | Narcity

An Ontario lottery winner cashed in his good luck after winning twice off the same ticket.

According to OLG, Vergilio Fiore from Barrie, Ontario, won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth $86,983.30 on March 17 and an additional $5,000 off his instant portion of the play, which brought his total winnings to nearly $92,000.

Keep Reading Show less