Ontario Lottery Ticket Worth $5 Million Was Won Last Night But It's Still Unclaimed
Check your coat pockets.
An Ontario lottery ticket worth $5 million was won in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Wednesday night, but no one's claimed it.
Mississauga residents are being asked to check their tickets as OLG continues searching for the Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winner.
But, the Sauga wasn't the only place in the 416 to get lucky last night.
OLG reports that two other prizes were won in the region, which could prove beneficial to those looking to manage the high cost of living in the area.
The company listed those wins as follows:
- A Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw ticket worth $1 million sold in Etobicoke.
- Two Encore tickets worth $100,000 won in Toronto and Bruce County.
That's a whopping 6.1 million dollars worth of winnings being sold in the GTA alone!
Good news, got you itching to play? Well, you won't have to wait long — with Lotto 6/49 offering players a chance to win million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday for a $3 buy-in.
How much is the 6/49 jackpot?
The Classic Jackpot is valued at $5 million. To win, you must match all six of the main Classic Draw numbers on one line.
A set of six numbers ranging from 1 to 49 is provided for each Lotto 6/49 play.
What is Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball?
For each $3 Lotto 6/49 play, players are given a distinctive 10-digit number at no additional charge, which is the guaranteed winning aspect of the game known as the Gold Ball Draw.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.