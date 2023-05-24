This $70M Ontario Lottery Ticket Is Set To Expire Next Month & It's Not The Only One
Check your pockets. 👀
Are you always finding Ontario lottery tickets around your home? Perhaps, because you routinely forget about their existence? Well, then, you might want to double-check your pockets because you could be missing out on a life-changing prize.
According to OLG, a Lotto Max ticket worth a whopping $70 million will expire on June 28 which in case you don't own a calendar, is coming up real fast.
So, if you just stumbled upon an old ticket with the digits 8-19-22-41-42-46-47, you may want to call your lawyer or your family, depending on how much you plan to keep.
"We ask OLG lottery players to check places where they usually store their tickets, such as in clothing pockets, personal accessories (i.e. handbags, backpacks, wallets, computer bags), your vehicle’s glove compartments or sun-visors, kitchen, bedroom or office drawers," OLG said in a statement.
The massive prize isn't the only one on the chopping block. A whopping $1 million Lotto Max ticket with the numbers 1-2-6-7-8-38-50 is also nearing its expiration date on June 7.
But hold on, there's more! On June 25, a Lottario prize worth $35,929.60, marked by the numbers 3-6-18-20-28-29, will also expire if left unclaimed, and an Encore selection worth $10,000 (8-2-2-7-1-7-7) will expire on June 17.
What happens to unclaimed prize money?
If prizes go unclaimed in national lottery games, OLG uses them for future bonus draws and promotions. In Ontario-only games, unclaimed prizes support important areas like healthcare and education.
What happens if my winning ticket is lost, stolen, or damaged?
If you believe you possess a winning ticket that may have been lost, OLG (Ontario Lottery and Gaming) has the ability to verify your claim using data analysis. For further information and potential solutions, please reach out to 1-800-387-0098.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.