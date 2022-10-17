A Bunch Of Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Ontario Last Week & Here's Who Got Lucky
The jackpot hasn't been won in over two months.
Last week was a big one for Ontario lottery players, with OLG reporting that residents of the province won a total of 8 $1 million tickets during the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Two $500,000 tickets were also sold, leaving the province with eight winning Maxmillions prizes overall, the most to be won in all of Canada.
The $1 million tickets were sold in the following locations:
- York Region
- Markham
- Burlington
- Brant County
- Welland
- Toronto.
Only one of the $500,000 Maxmillions prizes was bought at a physical location, Woodbridge. However, some other lucky individual purchased the other via OLG.ca, meaning someone could very well have won half a million dollars from the comfort of their couch.
Meanwhile, a Lotto Max ticket for the Second Prize Pool worth $1,418,967.4 was sold in Simcoe County, and a resident of Toronto won an Encore prize-winning ticket worth $1 million.
Two $100,000 Encore tickets were sold in the York Region and Woodbridge, furthering the superstition that boarding Toronto is the way to win the lottery.
The next Lotto Max draw is Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and will offer $132 million in top prizing, representing the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 62 Maxmillions prize worth $1 million each.
The Lotto Max jackpot hasn't been won since August 12, 2022. The over two-month gap marks the most prolonged period that a jackpot hasn't been won since the game launched in 2009.
So, excitement is definitely starting to build up.
OLG is reminding players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, their mobile, or by calling 416-870-8946 in the Toronto area and toll-free at 1-866-891-8946.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.