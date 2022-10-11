So Many Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Ontario Last Week & Here's Where
So that's where all the luck has been.
Ontario's millionaire population got a little bump last week after the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw dished out several fortunes. So, luck is definitely in the air.
According to OLG, players snatched up 10 out of the 16 winning Maxmillions numbers, which resulted in five $1 million tickets being sold in these areas:
- Simcoe County area
- Haliburton/ Muskoka area
- York Region
- Scarborough
- Brampton
Another winning Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million was purchased via OLG's website, and an Encore prize of the same amount was sold in York Region.
The other big prizes sold were as follows:
- Two Maxmillion tickets, each worth $500,000, sold in Prince Edward / Hastings County area and Toronto
- Two Maxmillion prize-winning tickets, each worth $333,333.40, sold in the Huron County and Norfolk County areas
- A Lotto Max ticket worth $135,984.60 sold in Newmarket
- An Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 sold in the Haliburton/Muskoka area
However, Lotto Max's $70 million jackpot remains up for grabs.
The next draw takes place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, which will offer approximately 58 $1 million Maxmillions prizes, a total of $128 million in Lotto Max prizes to be won!
"You will now have 59 opportunities to win a life-changing Lotto Max prize, all for the same price of a $5 Lotto Max ticket," OLG states.
The corporation is reminding players to check their tickets on their mobile devices via the OLG App, sign up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts, or call their WIN! Line at 416-870-8946.
It's also worth noting that individuals can buy their tickets at OLG.ca or authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. during the draw.
