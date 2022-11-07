A Teacher Scored Big After Becoming An Ontario Lotto Winner & His Folks Thought He Was Lying
"They did not believe me."
Ontario lotto winner Rene Dewatcher had to go the extra mile to prove his $50,000 win to his parents after scoring the second place prize in the September 17, 2022, Ontario 49 draw.
Dewatcher, a 34-year-old teacher from Windsor, admitted that he went into a state of shock after finding out he was a big winner.
"The terminal made a strange noise, and everything froze – when I saw Big Winner appear I couldn't believe it," he said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"I was shocked!" he added.
The education worker immediately tried telling his parents the fantastic news, which took them a few moments to process.
"They thought I was lying. They did not believe me," Dewatcher said.
Here's hoping it didn't take him too long to convince them.
As for what he plans to do with his newfound fortune? The word's out on that one.
"I'm still thinking about it," the Ontario lottery winner concluded.
For those wondering, Dewatcher bought his winning ticket from an A2Z Convenience on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.
Did anyone in Ontario win the Lotto Max jackpot?
No one won the Lotto Max jackpot last Friday, but someone did win a jaw-dropping $60 million after scoring the jackpot last week in the Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The prize was sold within the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, located 45 minutes outside of Ottawa.
The next Lotto Max draw is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. It offers a jackpot of an estimated $23 million.
Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 p.m.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.