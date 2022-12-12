A Lottery Winner In Ontario Was Convinced That OLG Was 'Playing A Prank' On Her
"I couldn't believe it!”
A lottery winner in Ontario thought she was being duped by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) itself after discovering her multi-millionaire dollar prize.
According to OLG, Brampton resident Nancy Gardner won a whopping $2.5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 26, 2022, a win that represented half of the draw's $5 million jackpot.
Her strategy? Consistency. Gardner admitted to having played the same numbers over and over again for years. The exact digits that score her the massive lotto win.
The retiree also opened up about the moment she realized she was rich and why it made her think that OLG was pulling a fast one on her.
"I checked the winning numbers on OLG.ca and thought OLG was playing a prank on me – I was shaking. I couldn't believe it!" she said while collecting her winnings at OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Of course, it wouldn't be an Ontario lottery win without a few tears of joy shed by the winner's tribe.
Gardner said the waterworks got going after she shared the news with friends and family, who were understandably shocked.
"My niece was crying when I told her," she gushed.
And, given her future plans to use the money to assist her relatives, it's probably safe to assume that the clan has at least a few more emotional moments coming their way.
Gardner also plans to use her millions to purchase a home, which will definitely come in handy given the current state of the Greater Toronto Area's real estate market.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.