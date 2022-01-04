Trending Tags

Two Ontario Lottery Winners Took Home $44M After Getting Divorced & It's So Damn Wholesome

It pays to stay friends with your ex.

OLG | Handout

Two Ontario lottery winners learned in the best way possible last year that burning bridges with your ex isn't always the key to happiness.

According to OLG, Toronto divorcees Elizabeth and Arlene Lumbo won a whopping $44,023,273.40 in the Lotto Max jackpot during the July 20, 2021 draw after continuing to play together as friends.

As if that wasn't wholesome enough, the former flames also split the life-changing prize money right down the middle, with each receiving $22,011,636.

Amazingly, Elizabeth, who bought the tickets, said she only started playing the lucky numbers after the pandemic began.

"The numbers that won this prize were selected by my daughter and comprised of family birthdates," she revealed while collecting their massive winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The devoted mother admitted she initially thought the lottery machine was busted when she checked her tickets.

"I heard the jingle play on the Ticket Checker, and when I looked at the screen, I told the clerk something was wrong with the machine," she said.

"I handed him my ticket to scan, and he told me I won the jackpot! When I realized we won $44 million, tears started running down my cheeks," she added.

The lucky pair plans to use their heaps of funds to purchase a property where they and their children can live in their own houses while staying close.

"It's a beautiful thing to have raised children who have plans on how they want to build their lives. Now we can make that happen. I feel overwhelmed with gratitude. I am humbled by this blessing," she concluded.

