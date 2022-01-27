Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Scores Big After Playing Regularly For 13 Years

"This is such a blessing."

Toronto Staff Writer
OLG | Handout

A recent Ontario lottery winner is proving that persistence pays off in a big way after scoring a big prize after years of buying tickets.

According to OLG, Woodbridge resident Jerome Buckley won $250,000 in a game of Instant Money Bag Multiplier.

"I've been a regular lottery player for 13 years," Buckley revealed while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre.

The grandfather opened up about the moment he realized he won, and by the sounds of it, he didn't hold anything back, despite being in public.

"I realized I won big and shouted out loud right there in the store. The clerk asked me what was wrong, and I told her I won the top prize," he gushed. "I was so thankful in that moment."

Of course, Buckley immediately followed up his gleeful public outburst by telling his wife, who was understandably skeptical. "She didn't believe me until I showed her the ticket," he said.

As for what the family man plans to do with his newfound fortune, well, let's just say he isn't going to blow it on anything frivolous. Instead, he plans to invest and pay off some bills.

"I might treat myself, but it isn't high priority at this moment," he said. "This is such a blessing,"

There have been tons of wholesome lottery wins in Ontario recently, and we are here for it.

A pair of Toronto lottery winners won a whopping $44,023,273.40 in the Lotto Max jackpot during the July 20, 2021 draw after getting divorced but choosing to continue to play the lottery together as friends.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

