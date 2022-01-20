Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Asked Her Family To Pinch Her Because She Thought She Was Dreaming

"This is my first big win!"

Toronto Staff Writer
OLG

After checking her numbers, an Ontario lottery winner was so ecstatic she asked her family if she was dreaming. Thankfully, she wasn't.

According to OLG, Queensville resident Olga Inozemtseva won a life-changing $100,000 after matching six out of the seven Encore numbers during the December 31, 2021, Lotto Max draw.

"I'm a regular lottery player. I love the Instant games, Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49. I always add Encore," Olga said while collecting her prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "This is my first big win!"

The 42-year-old financial worker revealed she waited to check her numbers until New Year's Day, so it's safe to say 2022 is going her way so far.

"I saw that I won and thought 'Oh my God! Wow!" she adds."I asked my family to pinch me because I thought I was dreaming."

As for what she plans to do with newfound fortune? Well, Olga's plans are surprisingly modest, which probably has something to do with the fact that she works in finance.

The businesswoman says she plans to pay some bills and invest most of her funds, but she will do a little something for herself.

"I will put some aside for travel when it's safe again," she concluded. "This win feels amazing! I've been dreaming about something like this for so long!"

And, if you believe in the power of juju, you should head over to the Petro Canada on Yonge Street in Newmarket, as that's where Olga bought her lucky ticket.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

